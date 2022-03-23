April 2, 1946 – March 16, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Gladys Marie Bridgewater Minor, 75, of Natchez who died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 7:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Gladys was born April 2, 1946, in Natchez, the daughter of Bessie Mae Montgomery Bridgewater and Clarence Bridgewater, Sr. She was a high school graduate and retired deli manager at Kroger. Mrs. Minor was a former member of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church choir. Gladys enjoyed cooking, listening to music and spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clarence, Jr., Nolan, Grover and Burnett Bridgewater; sister, Deloris Bridgewater; niece, Farrin Bridgewater; nephews, Nolan Smith and Charles Edward Knight.

Gladys leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Charles K. Minor; daughters, Dionne Davis and daughter, Sydnee Haynes; Tasha Minor and children, Ta’Landria, Taj and To’Maz Minor; LaWanda M. Bradford (Keith) and children, Kyleigh and Keilan Bradford; brother, Gary Bridgewater; sisters, Bessie Lee Johnson (Jimmie Jr.), Felicia B. Irving and Mary Alice Kearney; brother-in-law, Edward R. Knight (Audrey); sisters-in-law, Jessie Woods, Kim Bridgewater and Ethel McKnight; step-children, Charles A. Glover, Marjorie McGee (Elliot) and LaMonica Shannon, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

