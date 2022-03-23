LORMAN – Services for Martha McGee, 96, of Harriston, MS who died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez, MS, will be at Jessamine Ridge Baptist Church in Lorman, MS on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Richard Cruel officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. and on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.