FAYETTE – Services for Michael Ray Davis, 62, of Fayette, MS who died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at VA Medical Center in Jackson, MS will be at Spirit Filled Life Christian Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Fellowship Baptist Church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.