Susie Hunter

Published 12:35 pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

FAYETTE – Services for Susie Hunter, 82, of Fayette, MS who died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, will be at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Fayette, MS on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 12 p.m. with Rev. Joshua Christmas officiating.  Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the church.

