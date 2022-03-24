Sept. 22, 1939 – March 24, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Eleanor Crews Emanuel, 82, of Natchez who died Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Purvis, Rev. Mike Harrigill and Jay Avance officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Emanuel was born Sept. 22, 1939, in Chanute, Kansas the daughter of Joseph Howard Crews and Kathryn Moak Crews.

Mrs. Emanuel was preceded in death by parents; husband, Percy Emanuel; nephew, Howard Wilkinson and brother, Joseph H. Crews, Jr.

Survivors include sister, Helen (Delmon) Wilkinson Rogers of Mansfield, LA; brother, William Franklin Crews of McComb, MS; daughter, Janice Emanuel Harrigill and son-in-law, Mike Harrigill of Natchez; granddaughter, Shelia Harrigill Gotti and husband, Sam of Alexandria, VA; grandson, Ryan Harrigill and wife, Devon of Baton Rouge, LA; two grandchildren, Sidney Crews Harrigill and Maggie Ryan Harrigill; one aunt, Rhonda Westbrook of McComb; a host of cousins and her brothers and sisters in Christ of Stanton Baptist Church and Bougere Baptist church.

Pallbearers will be Terrell Foster, Steve Strebeck, Purvis Wilson, Paul Smith, Robbie Core, and Ryan Harrigill.

Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Burchfield, Bill Ray Mullins, Richard Wilkinson, Dudley Wilkinson, Davis Smith, Bill Crews and Jeff Crews.

Memorials may be made to Stanton Baptist Church, Bougere Baptist Church or Gideon International.