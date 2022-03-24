Aug. 12, 1963 – March 23, 2022

Ellen Carter Johnson, 58, of Crosby, MS, passed away peacefully at the Hospice of Baton Rouge on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25, at the Rosetta Cemetery, conducted by Bro. John Bryant. Burial was under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

Ms. Johnson is preceded in death by her grandchild, Micah Freeman

She is survived by her husband, James Johnson; her daughter, Crystal Freeman and husband, Justin and her grandchildren Carter and Gracen Freeman. She is also survived by her parents, Howard Lee and Linda Gene Carter and her sister, Tammy Carter Dawson.

Pallbearers will be Cody Long, Logan Honea, Drew Nettles, Jacob Nettles, Russ Goodman, Matthew Hughy, Brandon Peoples, and Thomas Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Perrytown Church of Christ or the charity of your choice.