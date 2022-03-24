Gallery: Rebels shoot lowest scores of Natchez golfers in tournament at Duncan Park

Published 3:16 pm Thursday, March 24, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School did not have enough kids on their team to make up a team but two of their golfers had two of the lowest scores at Duncan Park. Golfers from Natchez High School, Silliman, Cathedral and ACCS played an 18 hole tournament Thursday morning. 

Rebels Alex Patterson shot a 91 and Samuel Merriett shot a 92 to have the lowest scores of the Natchez golfers. As a team Cathedral shot a 405, Natchez shot a 401 and Silliman shot a 363. ACCS shot a 187 with three golfers

