Aug. 19, 1946 – March 22, 2022

A memorial service in loving memory of Sally Ann Baxter Ferry, 75, of Natchez who died Tuesday March 22, 2022, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Saturday April 02, 2022, at Riverside Baptist Church with Rev. Glen Harrigill officiating.

Mrs. Ferry was born Aug. 19, 1946, in Natchez, MS, the daughter of Benjaman F. Baxter and Flora Mae Cowan Baxter.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, and friend to all that knew her.

Mrs. Ferry was preceded in death by her son, Sam Ferry, Jr.; father Benjaman Baxter; mother, Flora Baxter; granddaughter, Kaylee Ferry and brothers, George Baxter, Benny Baxter, and William Peewee Baxter.

She leaves behind her husband, Sam Ferry, Sr.; daughter, Elizabeth Ferry; sons, Charlie Ferry, and Matthew Ferry and wife, Laura Ferry and grandson Noah Matthew Ferry; sister, Barbara Kimball and husband, Bryl Kimball and brother, Mitchell Baxter.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Charles Borum, Dr. McCallum, Merit Health ER and T-7 staff, nurses and doctors, and also to Natchez Rehabilitation and Healthcare staff, nurses and caregivers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.