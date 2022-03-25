Crime Reports: March 25, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Ryan Scott Sesser, 48, 908 Mississippi State Highway 9, Eupora, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on first count and bond set at $1,000 on second count.

Arrests — Tuesday

Shonkeith Devon Hendricks, 52, 29 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charges of petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less) and willful trespass. Bond set at $500.00 on each charge.

Anthony Tywan King, 39, 311 Gayosa Avenue, Natchez, on charges of felony false pretense and misdemeanor false pretense. Bond set at $300 on felony false pretenses charge and no bond set on misdemeanor false pretenses charge.

Arrests — Monday

Shondra Monique Henderson 39, 18 Old Courthouse Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. No bond set.

Tuante Latray Dobbins-Thomas, 24, 376 Cranfield Drive, Roxie, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, motor vehicle: failure to obey traffic officer, and motor vehicle: reckless driving. Bond set at $750.00 on possession of paraphernalia charge and $750.00 on motor vehicle: fail to obey traffic officer charge. No bond set on reckless driving charge.

Reports — Wednesday

Welfare concern/check on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop at Natchez Mall.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on College Street.

Two accidents on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Itasca Drive.

False alarm on Claiborne Street.

Disturbing the peace on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Dog problem on South Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on Rembert Street.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Monday

Missing person on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Accident on McNeely Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Pearl Street.

Accident on Old Prentiss Highway East.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 South.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John Glenn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Accident on Aldrich Street.

Domestic disturbance on McNeely Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jermaine Griggs, 21, Peach Street, Ridgecrest, La., on charges of DUI and speeding (99/65). Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Charles Kendall Anderson, 43, Jackson Street, Natchez, on charge of possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine with intent. Held without bond.

Perez Gamaliel Hernandez, 29, U.S. Highway 61 South, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Eddie Lee Holloway, 37, South View Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

Terry Lynn Huff, 54, U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Carell Jones, 60, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of possession of Scheduled II – methamphetamine with intent. Held without bond.

Cassandra Zimmerman, 37, Homeless, Natchez, on charge of possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine with intent. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on Southmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Newman Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Monday

Grand larceny on Sedgefield Road.

Threats on Steam Plant Road.

Suspicious activity on Cindy Lane.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Intelligence report on Ingram Circle.

Trespassing on Eastmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Reports — Tuesday

Nuisance animals on Traxler Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Loose horses on Desota Road

Suspicious person on Louisiana 900

911 Call on Canal Street

Fire on Traxler Road

Medical call on 7th Street

Fire on Ron Road

Fight on Ralphs Road

911 Call on Peach Street

Criminal trespass on Hammet Addition Circle

Medical call on Levee Road

Medical call on Apple Street

Disturbance on Doyle Road

Residence Burglary on Loomis Lane

Medical call on Bayou Drive