Aug. 23, 1951 – March 24, 2022

JONESVILLE – Funeral services for Jeffery Robert Estes, 70 of Jonesville, LA will be held at Jonesville First Baptist Church on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Bro. Todd Whittington, Bro. Joel Ford and Bro. Bill Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home – Jonesville.