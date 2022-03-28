Roxie native Wright has four hits in series as Braves avoid sweep

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Improving in every contest, the Alcorn State baseball team prevented the series sweep at Prairie View A&M for its first victory of the 2022 season. The Braves improve to 1-16 overall and 1-5 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Panthers fall to 9-15 and 3-3 in the league.

Game Three (W, 8-7)

Diego Lopez-Molina went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double, two RBIs, and a run in the Braves’ 8-7 victory over Prairie View Sunday afternoon. Matching Lopez-Molina at the plate, Tyler Daniels added one ribbie and one run. Christopher Pittman also had a great offensive game with a 1-for-4 appearance to bring two runners home.

Austin Guzman (1-2) picked up the win on the mound, throwing 5.0 innings, allowing five earned runs, eight hits, one walk, and one strikeout. Payton Baylis was credited with the save, pitching 4.0 innings for two earned runs, two hits against, two walks, and one strikeout.

The Panthers grabbed an early lead, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Braves answered in the third with five runs for a 5-4 advantage.

Lopez-Molina doubled to left-center to score Garrett Palladino. Daniels singled to the right field to bring Jamil Betancourtacross home plate. Lopez-Molina scored on a ground out with Clayvonje Wright receiving the RBI, and Pittman singled up the middle to bring Khalil Smith and Daniels home.

In the bottom of the fifth, Demarie’ Smith hit a home run for the Panthers to tie the game at 5. Alcorn regained the lead in the sixth, with Palladino scoring on an error and Betancourt scoring on a single off the bat of Lopez-Molina.

The Braves took an 8-5 lead in the seventh when Wright scored on a single by Jamaal Green.

Prairie View attempted to rally back in the last frame of the contest adding two runs, but it was not enough to best the Braves. Alcorn took its first victory of the season, 8-7.

Game Two (L, 10-9)

Late innings runs by the Panthers robbed the Braves of a Saturday victory. After leading Prairie View 9-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Alcorn allowed six runs in the bottom of the frame, two in the eighth, and one in the ninth for the 10-9 loss in conference play.

Entering the contest in the seventh, Andrew Meadows (0-5) was credited with the pitching loss. Meadow occupied the mound for 0.1 innings for two hits against, four runs (three earned), and two walks.

Jermel Ford started for the Braves, pitching 6.0 innings for two hits against, one unearned run, three walks, and seven strikeouts.

Roxie native Clayvonje Wright led the Alcorn offense with a 3-for-5 appearance with three runs at the plate. Jamaal Green and Khalil Smith led the team with three RBIs each.

After 2.5 silent innings, the Panthers were the first to reach the board with a run in the bottom of the third on an error by the Braves’ second baseman.

Alcorn tied PVAM in the fourth as Wright scored on a single by Green. Green collected two RBIs in the third, giving the Braves a 3-1 advantage, hitting a single to left field to score Wright and Tyler Daniels.

Alcorn added six runs in the top of the seventh to grab a 9-1 lead. Jordan Holt scored on an error. Jamil Betancourt scored on a single from Diego Lopez-Molina. Wright, Green, and Lopez-Molina then came home on a double by Kahlil Smith. Smith scored on a single by Jack Butler.

The Panthers rallied back with six runs of their own in the seventh, two in the eighth, and one in the ninth to thwart the Braves’ win.

Game One (L, 17-0)

Tyler Daniels and Khalil Smith connected for one hit each, but it was not enough to score runs in the 17-0 loss in the opening game of the Prairie View A&M series.

Four Braves took the mound in the contest, but starting pitcher DJ Lewis (0-1) was received the loss. He pitched 1.0 innings for five hits against, eight runs (seven earned), and three walks.

For the latest on Alcorn State baseball, check AlcornSports.com for the latest news and scheduling information, or follow the Braves through Twitter (@BravesSports), Facebook (Alcorn State Sports), and Instagram (@AlcornSports).