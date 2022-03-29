Braves basketball, cross country teams to be honored at State Capitol today

LORMAN – The Alcorn Braves Women’s Cross Country and Men’s Basketball teams will be commended and recognized by state leaders for bringing honor to the State of Mississippi as SWAC Champions at the Mississippi State Capitol on Tuesday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m. Alcorn State asks that all Braves fans and alumni come to show their support for the two programs as they are honored.

Mississippi Speaker Phillip Gunn, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Horseman, Representatives Jeffery Harness, Alice Clark, Gregory Holloway, Karl Gibbs, Orlando Paden, and Senators Sarita Simmons and Albert Butler have confirmed the invitations to both programs. A resolution has been signed in their honor.

Lady Braves received its first championship title in program history, finishing first at the 2021 Women’s Cross Country Championships with 68 points. Alcorn State head coach Jimmy Joseph was named 2021 SWAC Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year.

The Braves Men’s Basketball team clinched the 2021-22 SWAC Regular Season title with a 100-77 victory over Arkansas – Pine Bluff. It was the first championship title for the Alcorn Men’s Basketball program since 2002. Coach Landon Bussie was named SWAC Coach of the Year.