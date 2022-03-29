Oct. 2, 1933 – March 23, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Joan Nelson, 88, of Natchez, MS, who died March 23, 2022, at Riverbridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mercy Seat Baptist Church, with Rev. Walter Sago, officiating.

Burial will follow at Mercy Seat Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 until 6 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com.