FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Nancy Carter Jefferson, 90, of Ferriday, LA, will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. from the Deliverance Temple Full Gospel Church in Ferriday. Interment will follow at the Zion Hill Church Cemetery in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Bishop Jennie Kimble will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral Home.

Mrs. Jefferson died March 18, 2022, at Camelot Leisure Living Home in Ferriday.

Online condolences can be sent to http://www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com