Natchez Tennis sends four Bulldogs to State Championship

NATCHEZ — The MHSAA Region 5 5A district tournament was held at Duncan Park Tuesday. Brookhaven High School took home the district title and Natchez High School finished as a runner up.

Four Bulldogs advanced to the Individual State Championships in Oxford. In boys singles, Kahari McNeal advanced, in girls singles Samaria Spears advanced and in mixed doubles Donato Miller and Alexis Woods advanced. The State Championships are set for April 21, 2022 in Oxford.