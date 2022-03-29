Severe storms expected to roll through Miss-Lou Wednesday afternoon

Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

Courtesy Photo | National Weather Service Jackson Office

JACKSON — According to the National Weather Service office in Jackson, a severe storm capable of producing winds with speeds up to 80 miles per hour and tornadoes is forecasted to hit Southwest and Central Mississippi. The storm should hit west Mississippi anywhere from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. according to the forecast issued at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. 

In addition to severe storms, Natchez is under a flood warning until April 6 and a wind advisory is in effect Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

The NWS forecasts 100% rain tomorrow with the amount of precipitation being anywhere from three quarters of an inch to a full inch of rain. As of right now, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency is not recommending any closings due to the timing of the weather system. 

Email newsletter signup

Adams County Christian School announced it will have an early dismissal tomorrow. PreKindergarten and Kindergarten will dismiss at 11:00 a.m., 1st through 6th grades dismiss at 11:15 a.m. and 7th through 12th grades dismiss at 11:30 a.m. All after school activities and practices will be closed as well. The breakfast for 8th and 9th graders as well as the PACT will take place as scheduled.

Concordia Parish School District said they are monitoring the weather for Wednesday and will make a decision on schools no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Send photos of storm damage, your name and the location the photos are taken to have them featured in a gallery to hunter.cloud@natchezdemocrat.com

More News

Update: Severe Weather to roll through Miss-Lou, some area schools opt to close

Sojourner on new legislative map: ’No way I could win this seat’

Mississippi House and Senate approve own redistricting in resolution

‘Something not of this world’: Local photographer captures images of unidentified object

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What's the best thing about spring in Natchez?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections