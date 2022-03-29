Update: Severe Weather to roll through Miss-Lou, some area schools opt to close

JACKSON — According to the National Weather Service office in Jackson, a severe storm capable of producing winds with speeds up to 80 miles per hour and tornadoes is forecasted to hit Southwest and Central Mississippi. The storm should hit west Mississippi anywhere from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. according to the forecast issued at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

In addition to severe storms, Natchez is under a flood warning until April 6 and a wind advisory is in effect Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The NWS forecasts 100% rain tomorrow with the amount of precipitation being anywhere from three quarters of an inch to a full inch of rain. As of right now, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency is not recommending any closings due to the timing of the weather system.

Email newsletter signup

Adams County Christian School announced it will have an early dismissal tomorrow. PreKindergarten and Kindergarten will dismiss at 11:00 a.m., 1st through 6th grades dismiss at 11:15 a.m. and 7th through 12th grades dismiss at 11:30 a.m. All after school activities and practices will be closed as well. The breakfast for 8th and 9th graders as well as the PACT will take place as scheduled.

Concordia Parish School District said schools and offices will be closed Wednesday because of the threat of severe weather. School will resume Thursday.

Send photos of storm damage, your name and the location the photos are taken to have them featured in a gallery to hunter.cloud@natchezdemocrat.com.