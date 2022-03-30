City closing offices today; Concordia and Natchez-Adams School District cancels classes
Published 7:56 am Wednesday, March 30, 2022
NATCHEZ — Natchez City offices will be closed today in anticipation of a storm system expected to arrive early afternoon here.
Natchez-Adams School District and Concordia Parish Schools have cancelled classes for today.
The National Weather Service in Jackson forecasts for Natchez a moderate risk of strong storms with damaging winds up to 80 mph and possible tornadoes for the hours of 1 to 5 p.m.
