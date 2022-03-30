Mississippi Legislation Update: Gunn, Hosemann sign bill to establish Velvet Hunting Season in Mississippi

Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ — Legislation pertaining to Wildlife and Fisheries made progress in Jackson Wednesday morning. After the house and senate had to go to conference to get an amendment worked out, House Speaker Phillip Gunn signed House Bill 1035 to establish a Velvet Hunting Season in Mississippi. Senate President Delbert Hosemann signed the bill Wednesday afternoon.

The bill would require the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to establish and regulate a special velvet hunting season for mature bucks. The season shall begin on Sept. 10 and end on Sept. 20. MDWFP is required by the bill to set a special hunting permit for the velvet hunting season. It will be archery only. 

House Bill 606 would create a Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. It is still being worked on with a third conference to iron out any issues with the bill. 

Email newsletter signup

Senate Bill 2505, which would allow for the inclusion of organ donor status on hunting and fishing licenses, had a conference report adopted in the house and senate this week. Senate Bill 2010 had a conference report adopted in the house and senate this week. This bill would allow the use of air guns, air bows and pre-charged pneumatic weapons in deer hunting and authorize special seasons for Chronic Wasting Disease sample collection.

More News

Weather Update: Downed trees block roads in Adams County as storm hits

Power Outages reported in Natchez, Adams County, storm damages light pole

Concordia Parish, Adams County, 55 other Mississippi Counties are under tornado watch

City closing offices today; Concordia and Natchez-Adams School District cancels classes

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What's the best thing about spring in Natchez?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections