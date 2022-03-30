STAMPLEY – Services for Sandy Faye Culbert, 55, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, March 25, 2022, at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, MS will be at Salem Baptist Church in Stampley, MS on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the church.