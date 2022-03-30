Weather Update: Customers lose power as storm hits, more downed trees

NATCHEZ — Power outages have been reported in Adams County and Concordia Parish as a line of storms bear down on the Miss-Lou. Entergy has reported 383 customers are without power and Southwest Electric reports 801 customers are without power. Entergy has 205 customers who are without power in Concordia Parish.

Currently, there is a tornado watch for the area until 8 p.m. and the National Weather Service of Jackson has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Miss-Lou until 4 p.m. Penny sized hail is possible and wind can have gusts of 60 miles per hour.

Storm Damages

A light pole snapped on US 61 N by Miss-Lou Body according to Neifa Hardy, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency Community Liaison. She added reports of a tree down blocking Duck Pond Road and a tree down on South Wind. There are lines in the tree and the road is currently barricaded. Another tree was down on Hutchins Landing Road and Lower Woodville Road near Cloverdale. Lower Woodville Road was cleared at about 3:35 p.m. A tree fell on a structure on Holly Court in Natchez.