Weather Update: Downed trees block roads in Adams County as storm hits

NATCHEZ — Power outages have been reported in Natchez, Adams County as a line of storms bear down on the Miss-Lou. Entergy has reported power is out on Marin, Lindberg, Burkhart, parts of Firetower Road and parts of John R. Junkin by Dairy Queen.

Storm Damages

A light pole snapped on US 61 N by Miss-Lou Body according to Neifa Hardy, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency Community Liaison. She added reports of a tree down blocking Duck Pond Road and a tree down on South Wind. There are lines in the tree and the road is currently barricaded.