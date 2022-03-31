Crime Reports: April 1, 2022
Published 3:16 pm Thursday, March 31, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Wednesday
Kenneth Kynell Hunter, 52, 30 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set.
Email newsletter signup
Curtis Dewayne Sanders, 48, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Arrests — Tuesday
Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 29, 2901 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set on either charge.
Arrests — Monday
Kedric Troy Bindon, 50, 1111 Watkins Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set.
Kassandra Karnithay Miller, 24, 168 Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $150.00.
Reports — Wednesday
Intoxicated driver/subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Tuesday
Shots fired on Elm Street.
False alarm on Main Street.
Simple assault on North Shields Lane.
Suspicious activity on Homochitto Street.
Three traffic stops on North Union Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Theft on Homochitto Street.
Accident on Homochitto Street.
False alarm on Meadowlane Drive.
Disturbance on Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Madison Street.
Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Simple assault on Espero Drive.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.
Intelligence report on Garden Street.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Oak Street.
Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.
Juvenile problem on Gloucester Court.
Suspicious activity on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Reports — Monday
Hit and run on Devereux Drive.
Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Intelligence report on South Commerce Street.
False alarm on Claiborne Street.
Intelligence report on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Intelligence report on Roselawn Drive.
Intelligence report on Jefferson Street.
Traffic stop on Madison Street.
Juvenile problem on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.
Accident on U.S. 61 South.
Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.
Accident on South Concord Avenue.
Simple assault on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Civil matter on Old Washington Road.
Theft on Auburn Avenue.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Jermeeshala Nicole Stacker, 24, Steam Plant Road, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held without bond.
Dantavius Terrell Watson, 32, East Woodlawn Avenue, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held without bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Intelligence report on Canvas Back Court.
Reports — Tuesday
Unwanted subject on Old Meadow Road.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop at Providence Park.
Disturbance on Ruby Lane.
Unwanted subject on White Apple Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Threats on Canvas Back Court.
Breaking and entering on North Palestine Road.
Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Reports — Monday
Trespassing on Magnolia Street.
Breaking and entering on Elvira Lane.
Breaking and entering on North Palestine Road.
Theft on State Street.
Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.
Two harassment reports on State Street.
Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.
Intelligence report on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s
Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Quentin Daniel Floyd, 36, 535 Hard Times Road, Fayette, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for license plates and a bench warrant for failure to appear for driving under suspension.
Dustin Wright, 21, 136 Doyle Road, Vidalia, on a P&P hold violation and seven days sanction
James Griffin III, 25, 3416 US 84, Clayton, on charges of simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace and a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Kenneth Jackson, 48, 338 Stephens Road, Vidalia, on a P&P violation.
Roosevelt Brooks III, 28, 1715 Ashland Avenue, Niagara Falls, New York, on charges of simple battery, simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.
Arrests — Monday
James McGlothin Jr., 18, 222 County Meadows, Vidalia, on charges of violating protection order.
Reports — Wednesday
Miscellaneous call on McJunkin Lane
Medical call on Ferriday Drive
Reports — Tuesday
Miscellaneous call on Black Bayou Road
Theft on Twin Oakes Road
Miscellaneous call on Morris Road
Loose horses on US84
Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road
Miscellaneous call at Delta Charter
Miscellaneous call on Nelson Street
Welfare check on Westside Drive
Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road
Drug law violation on Loop Road
Theft on Carter Street
Auto Accident on Louisiana 565
Disturbance on US84
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 909
Nuisance animals on Shady Acres Circle
Medical call on Stephens Road
Medical call on Apple Street
Auto Accident on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Ferriday Drive
Disturbance on Green Acres Road
Disturbance on Louisiana 131
Medical call on Kyle Road