Local coaches, athletes headed to national Special Olympics games

Published 4:27 pm Thursday, March 31, 2022

By Staff Reports

Natchez is sending two coaches and two athletes to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida from June 5 to June 12 to represent Special Olympics Area 7. From left to right, bowling coach Charles Cothern, unified bowling coach Patrice Cothern, athlete Natahn Gaude and athlete Michael Champ. (Submitted Photo)

NATCHEZ — Special Olympics Area 7 has two athletes and coaches from Natchez qualify for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, from June 5 to June 12. 

Charles Cothern is the bowling coach, Patrice Cothern is a unified bowling coach, Nathan Gaude will compete in swimming and Michael Champ will compete in bowling. 

These athletes and coaches will join more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean in the USA Games. Tommie Jones, the Area 7 Director, is asking people to make a donation to help cover travel costs for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. 

Email newsletter signup

“We all have reasons to shine. For special olympic athletes and coaches, one of these reasons is the love of showcasing their talents,” Jones said. “Special Olympics Athletes display remarkable abilities not only on the field but in all areas of life. By celebrating their dedication and perseverance, we become champions for a more inclusive world.” 

Donations can be mailed to the state office Special Olympics Mississippi at 2906 North State Street Suite 206, Jackson, MS 39216. On your check, put the name of the athlete or coach you are donating to for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. 

Any questions can be directed to Tommie Jones at jonestom108@yahoo.com

More Sports

‘This is home to me,’ Davis plans to stay with Bulldogs as long as he can

Southern Miss announces per-seat model and priority points system for 2022 Football Season

Braves baseball hosts Grambling State in conference play this weekend

Lady Braves host Southern in three-game series

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What's the best thing about spring in Natchez?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections