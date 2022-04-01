Aldermen vote to extend offer for city planner

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen spent two hours Thursday afternoon in executive session, interviewing two candidates for the open city planner’s job.

When they returned to the open public session, Alderwoman Valencia Hall made a motion that the Mayor Dan Gibson extend an offer to one of the candidates, who they have not named. The name of the individual will not be released until or if the candidate accepts the position.

Alderwoman Sarah Carter Smith seconded the motion and all aldermen voted in favor of extending the offer to the individual.

Natchez City Planner Riccardo Giani resigned as the city’s planner in December 2021 to move to Charleston, S.C., where he has taken a position in the private sector.

Giana began working with the City of Natchez in March 2014 and was appointed interim city planner in July 2015. Natchez Mayor Darryl Grennell made Giani the permanent city planner in July 2016.