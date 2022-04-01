Aldermen vote to extend offer for city planner

Published 2:12 pm Friday, April 1, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen spent two hours Thursday afternoon in executive session, interviewing two candidates for the open city planner’s job.

When they returned to the open public session, Alderwoman Valencia Hall made a motion that the Mayor Dan Gibson extend an offer to one of the candidates, who they have not named. The name of the individual will not be released until or if the candidate accepts the position.

Alderwoman Sarah Carter Smith seconded the motion and all aldermen voted in favor of extending the offer to the individual.

Email newsletter signup

Natchez City Planner Riccardo Giani resigned as the city’s planner in December 2021 to move to Charleston, S.C., where he has taken a position in the private sector.

Giana began working with the City of Natchez in March 2014 and was appointed interim city planner in July 2015. Natchez Mayor Darryl Grennell made Giani the permanent city planner in July 2016.

More News

Natchez named one of best small towns by Southern Living readers

‘Up to code’: Ridgecrest Police Chief thankful for new equipment

Tate Reeves signs largest teacher pay raise in years

Natchez man charged after exposing himself to and grabbing church employee

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What are your thoughts on the new redistricting map for the state senate, in which district 37, which includes Natchez, is being combined with the Port Gibson area to create a new, black-majority dist

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections