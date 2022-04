What are your thoughts on the new redistricting map for the state senate, in which district 37, which includes Natchez, is being combined with the Port Gibson area to create a new, black-majority dist

I think Natchez will lose representation in the state Senate because of this move.

I think the creation of a black-majority district in Southwest Mississippi is a good move.

I don't have any concerns about Natchez losing representation.

I haven't thought about it because it doesn't matter. View Results