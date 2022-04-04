Adams County man sentenced to 30 years for abuse of 3-month-old baby

NATCHEZ — A 21-year-old man from Adams County was recently sentenced to 30 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the abuse of a 3-month-old baby.

Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Debra Blackwell sentenced Davion Minor when he entered an open plea last week. He was sentenced to serve 25 years of the 30-year sentence with the first five years suspended, said Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins in a news release.

The remaining 25 years must be served day for day, she said.

The child stopped breathing while being transported to the hospital but was revived by AMR personnel. The baby suffered multiple injuries including a bilateral fracture of the skull, broken legs and rib fractures that were healing. There is a possibility of long-term brain damage and vision problems, she added.

“A 3-month-old baby is innocent and cannot do anything for himself or herself. There is absolutely no reason this child had to suffer these types of injuries at the hand of another person, especially a caretaker.”

“I’d like to thank the officers of the Natchez Police Department, medical staff at Merit Health Natchez, AMR, Air Evac and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. I would also like to thank Judge Blackwell for handing down an appropriate sentence in such a senseless crime.”