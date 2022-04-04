Charlene Helen Green

Jan. 1, 1950 – March 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Charlene Helen Greene, 72, of Natchez, MS who died on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez were held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Father O’Connor officiating, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Family Hour was held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

She was born in Natchez, MS on Jan. 1, 1950, to Ruby M. Pickett Green and George Green Jr. Charlene worked in Learning Disabilities as a Resource Teacher in Greenville, MS for 30 years at Akin Elementary School.

She leaves to mourn her passing her son, Alphonso Green; granddaughter, Jamaya Green; brothers, George (Janice) Green, Elbert Green, Larry (Mary) Green and Joseph Green; sisters, Velma Smith and Dorothy Terrell and her aunts, Earnestine Pickett and Joyceria Schoby; special cousins Lee Edward Scott and Dale Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Social distancing and mask will be enforced at all times.