Henrietta  Davis

Published 9:50 pm Monday, April 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

Aug. 24, 1929 – March 25, 2022

Graveside Services for Henrietta Davis, 92, of Natchez, MS who died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Natchez Rehabilitation and Health Care Center will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Social distancing and masking will be enforced at all times.

More Obituaries

Rosa Mae Jones

Charlene Helen Green

Leola Mayfield Nelson

Evelyn Marie Tracy

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What are your thoughts on the new redistricting map for the state senate, in which district 37, which includes Natchez, is being combined with the Port Gibson area to create a new, black-majority dist

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections