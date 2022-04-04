Natchez business offices to delay opening for anticipated weather Tuesday morning

City of Natchez offices will delay opening Tuesday morning for anticipated severe weather expected to pass through the area.

Community Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy said apart from essential workers, officials plan to open city business offices at 9 a.m. and will reassess the situation in the morning to see if the offices will need to remain closed until 10 a.m., she said.

Natchez Adams School District Public Engagement Coordinator Tony Fields said for now, schools plan to open Tuesday as regularly scheduled. He added that school officials are continuing to monitor the weather and will update the media of any changes.

This story will be updated with any other closings due to the anticipated weather.