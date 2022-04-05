Alcorn State heads to Memphis for midweek action

LORMAN, Miss. – The Alcorn State softball team travels to Memphis, Tenn., to take on the University of Memphis in a midweek doubleheader on Wednesday, April 6. The matchup is set for 3 p.m. inside the Tiger Softball Complex.

The contest will have live stats available through the Memphis athletics website and Alcorn.

The Lady Braves enter the competition with a 13-21 overall record after a 2-1 weekend against Southern University, splitting the doubleheader on Friday with a 3-1 loss and a 7-6 victory and picking up the Saturday single-game contest 7-0.

Kristen Edwards leads the offensive charge for Alcorn, hitting .350 with 35 hits, 23 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases on the year. Edwards is among the top-20 hitters in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, ranking 12th, and is one of four Lady Braves batting over .300. She is joined by Tyesha Tcake Cole (.307), Kiri Parker (.333), and Kelsey Lockridge (.316).

In the circle, Parker (4-4) and Brenn Ursin (4-6) are tied with four wins each, while Lexi Veamoi leads the team with a 5.16 earned run average. The three starters have pitched over 55 innings so far this season. Veamoi has thrown for 59.1, Ursin has 58.1, and Parker has tossed 55.1 frames. Parker also leads the team in strikeouts with 28.

Memphis enters the contest with a 13-23 record on the season. The Tigers are coming off an 0-3 showing in a conference series last weekend at the University of Houston. Memphis suffered two shutouts, 8-0 in the opening contest and 6-0 in the series finale. In the series’ second contest on Saturday, the Tigers took the Cougars to 10 innings but dropped the match 5-4.

Gracie Morton leads the Tiger offense at the plate with a .420 batting average, 50 hits, 27 runs scored, and 16 ribbies. Hallie Siems heads the pitching staff with a 4.10 ERA for 105.1 innings and 79 strikeouts.