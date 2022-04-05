Miss Lou public schools delaying start until 10 a.m., tornado watch in effect

Published 6:57 am Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Natchez-Adams School District and Concordia Parish Schools will delay the start of school until 10 a.m. today due to weather conditions.

Buses will begin pick-up at 9:15 a.m., said NASD Public Engagement Coordinator Tony Fields.

According to the National Weather Service Jackson office, a tornado watch has been issued for a wide area in the Central and Southern region of Mississippi and Northeast Louisiana, which includes Adams, Claiborne, Jefferson and Franklin counties and Concorida, Catahoula, East Carrol, Madison and Tensas parishes.

This watch remains in effect until 11 a.m.

“Severe thunderstorms will continue to move across the forecast area through late this morning,” NWS states. “Severe storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph, hail up to the size of golf balls, and possible tornadoes. A few storms may continue into the afternoon, but the main severe threat should be over by around noon today.”

