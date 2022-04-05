Oct. 30, 2000 – April 4, 2022

Memorial service for William Joseph Whitehead, age 21. who died on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home with Reverend Rajesh Behara officiating.

Will was born October 30, 2000, in Natchez, MS the son of Lane Whitehead and JoLynn Whitehead.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph John Nosser; grandmother, Yvonne Britt Nosser; grandmother, Shirley Whitehead; uncle, Kelvin Joe Fleming; sister, Sarah Zuccaro.

Survivors include his mother, Jolynn Nosser Zuccaro and husband Charles of Natchez; father William Lane Whitehead of Natchez; brother, Jacob Lane Whitehead of Natchez; brother, Richard Zuccaro and wife, Jessica of Natchez; niece Adelaide Zuccaro of Natchez; nephew Drake Zuccaro of Natchez; uncle Ron Fleming of Natchez; uncle Ralph Fleming and wife JoAann of Tyler Texas; grandfather Henry Whitehead of Natchez; aunt La’Ne Henry of Natchez; best friend, his dog Kris “Kriffer Bear” Whitehead and a host of other relatives and friends.

He graduated from Mississippi School for the Blind where he was on the Goal Ball team. He was enrolled at Louisiana School for the Blind to further his skills with hopes to become a lawyer and mentor for young children who were blind. He was a gifted, self-taught musician and gunsmith.

Will had a brilliant mind, beautiful soul, contagious smile and a playful spirit that affected everyone he encountered. He loved the country, fishing, hunting and camping, He will be missed.

Memorials may be made to Louisiana Center for the Blind or Natchez Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.