Crime Reports: April 6, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

James Farmer, 36, 32 Michael St., on two counts contempt of court, failure to appear. Bond set at $400.

Arrests — Friday

Kenneth Chatman, 31, 275 Morgantown Road, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Margaret Jackson, 50, 117 Mimosa Drive, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Jerrica Jackson, 31, 117 Mimosa Drive, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Corey Jackson, 34, 2070 St. Thomas, New Orleans, on charges of aggravated assault, violation of a city ordinance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. No bond set.

Delandro Bell, 33, 1229 Texas St., on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Elijah Moore, 19, 18-A Gregor Circle, for three counts contempt of court, failure to appear. Bond set at $1,482.50

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Petit larceny on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive

Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Franklin Street.

Theft on West Vidal Street.

Threats on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Jefferson Street.

Welfare check on Park Place.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Fraud on State Street.

Shots fired in the Heights.

Accident on Quitman Drive.

Welfare check on Old Washington Road.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Domestic disturbance on Linden Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Englewood Road.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Commerce Street.

Accident on Oakland Drive.

Welfare check on Hunters Lane.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Domestic disturbance on Morgan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Burglary on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on High Street.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Arlington Avenue.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on Gaile Avenue.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Franklin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Nicholas Cain, 38, Groves Acres Road, on a charge of sexual activity with an inmate. Released on a bond of $25,000.

Nicholas Hawkins, 39, Dogwood Drive, on a charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance and felon carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set.

Jontarvius Montgomery, 29, Sunshine Avenue, on charges of simple domestic violence and speeding. Released on a bond of $500.

Arrests — Saturday

Junior Smith, 44, possession of cocaine and marijuana. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Brandie Chatman, 35, 642 Lower Woodville Road, on a charge of DUI refusal. No bond set.

Michael Lee Davis, 58, Cranfield Road, on a charge of DUI refusal to submit to test and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Bond set at $1,000.

Tuante Dobbins-Thomas, 24, Cranfield Road, on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Warrant on State Street.

Traffic stop on Providence Park Road.

Dog problem on Jamison Road.

Reports — Saturday

Trespassing on Magnolia Street.

Burglary on Dixie Drive.

Harassment on State Street.

Reckless driving on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Jason Court.

Reports — Sunday

Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Accident on Old Liberty Road.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Red Loop Road.

Traffic stop on White Oak Road.

Warrant on State Street.

Loud noise on Angie Lane.

Loud noise on Atkinson Lane.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Brooklyn Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Cranfield Road.

Warrant on Main Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Opie Wiggington, 45, 9171 Louisiana 129, Monterey, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and P&P violation.

Hailey Adams, 22, 281 Tims road, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and P&P violation.

Whitney Wiggington, 35, 9171 Louisiana 129, Monterey, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and a P&P hold violation.

Mary Pecanty, 37, 215 Poole Road, Monterey, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs.

Mitchel Wiley, 32, 944 Loop Road, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs.

Dana Adams, 49, 167 Adams Road, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, warrant for another agency on two counts.

Arrests — Saturday

Joseph Shane Webb, 50, 475 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule II.

Jatavius Lashaun Johnson, 21, 2793 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Marcus Maurice Wilkerson Jr., 20, 16 Westlake Drive, Ferriday, on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with a controlled substance.

Hayden Patterson, 24, 11111 Wakefield, St. Francisville, on charges of resisting an officer on two counts, battery on a police officer, reckless operation and disturbing the peace — drunk.

Arrests — Sunday

Jasmine Corencia Stevenson, 28, 1521 Peachland Lane, Jonesville, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of a firearm with a controlled substance.

Arrests — Monday

Miranda Brooks Smith, 36, 372 East Road, Vidalia, on charges of resisting an officer and possession of schedule II drugs.

Reports — Friday

Drug law violation on Louisiana 129

Drug law violation on Poole Road

Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Meadows

Drug law violation on Loop Road

Juvenile problem on Kindergarten Road

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Auto Accident on US84

Theft on Robert Lewis Drive

Miscellaneous call on Stamply Street

Medical call on Brent Lane

Miscellaneous call on National Guard Road

Unwanted person on Main Street

Disturbance on US84

Auto Accident in Woodville

Suspicious person on East Cottondale Court

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on Broadway Street

Reports — Saturday

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15

Possession of stolen property on Woodmount Drive suspicious person on Louisiana 131

Welfare check on Lincoln Avenue

Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace

Miscellaneous call on Hammett Addition Circle

Medical call on Concordia Avenue

Loose horses on US84

Miscellaneous call on East road

Medical call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard

Medical call on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call on Eleanor Street

Disturbance on Charles Street

Medical call on Lake Drive

Disturbance on Townsend Lane

Criminal damage to property on South Oak Street

Fire on Delaware Avenue

Disturbance on Plum Street

Medical call on Pine Street

Reports — Sunday

Drug law violation on US84

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Merle Drive

Medical call on Vidalia Drive

Auto Accident on Louisiana 425

Fight on South Hickory Street

Miscellaneous call on Margaret Circle

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Welfare check on Belle Grove Circle

Miscellaneous call on Griffin Street

Suspicious person on US84

Miscellaneous call on East Road

Medical call on Kyle Road

Disturbance on Smith Lane

Medical call on Ralph’s Road

Medical call on Vidalia Drive