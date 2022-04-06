Crime Reports: April 6, 2022
Published 7:38 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Thursday
James Farmer, 36, 32 Michael St., on two counts contempt of court, failure to appear. Bond set at $400.
Arrests — Friday
Kenneth Chatman, 31, 275 Morgantown Road, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.
Margaret Jackson, 50, 117 Mimosa Drive, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.
Jerrica Jackson, 31, 117 Mimosa Drive, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.
Arrests — Saturday
Corey Jackson, 34, 2070 St. Thomas, New Orleans, on charges of aggravated assault, violation of a city ordinance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. No bond set.
Delandro Bell, 33, 1229 Texas St., on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.
Arrests — Sunday
Elijah Moore, 19, 18-A Gregor Circle, for three counts contempt of court, failure to appear. Bond set at $1,482.50
Reports — Friday
Traffic stop on Oak Street.
Traffic stop on Madison Street.
Petit larceny on East Franklin Street.
Accident on Homochitto Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.
Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive
Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.
Hit and run on Franklin Street.
Theft on West Vidal Street.
Threats on Seargent Prentiss Drive.
Accident on Jefferson Street.
Welfare check on Park Place.
Accident on St. Catherine Street.
Fraud on State Street.
Shots fired in the Heights.
Accident on Quitman Drive.
Welfare check on Old Washington Road.
Shots fired on Old Washington Road.
Domestic disturbance on Linden Drive.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.
Traffic stop on Madison Street.
Shots fired on Old Washington Road.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Theft on Englewood Road.
Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.
Accident on Commerce Street.
Accident on Oakland Drive.
Welfare check on Hunters Lane.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Domestic disturbance on Morgan Avenue.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Burglary on Seargent Prentiss Drive.
Hit and run on Seargent Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Disturbance on High Street.
Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Theft on Arlington Avenue.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Suspicious activity on Gaile Avenue.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Monday
Theft on Franklin Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Friday
Nicholas Cain, 38, Groves Acres Road, on a charge of sexual activity with an inmate. Released on a bond of $25,000.
Nicholas Hawkins, 39, Dogwood Drive, on a charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance and felon carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set.
Jontarvius Montgomery, 29, Sunshine Avenue, on charges of simple domestic violence and speeding. Released on a bond of $500.
Arrests — Saturday
Junior Smith, 44, possession of cocaine and marijuana. No bond set.
Arrests — Sunday
Brandie Chatman, 35, 642 Lower Woodville Road, on a charge of DUI refusal. No bond set.
Michael Lee Davis, 58, Cranfield Road, on a charge of DUI refusal to submit to test and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Bond set at $1,000.
Tuante Dobbins-Thomas, 24, Cranfield Road, on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. No bond set.
Reports — Friday
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.
Warrant on State Street.
Traffic stop on Providence Park Road.
Dog problem on Jamison Road.
Reports — Saturday
Trespassing on Magnolia Street.
Burglary on Dixie Drive.
Harassment on State Street.
Reckless driving on Seargent Prentiss Drive.
Civil matter on Jason Court.
Reports — Sunday
Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Accident on Old Liberty Road.
Accident on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Harassment on Red Loop Road.
Traffic stop on White Oak Road.
Warrant on State Street.
Loud noise on Angie Lane.
Loud noise on Atkinson Lane.
Reports — Monday
Accident on Brooklyn Drive.
Abandoned vehicle on Cranfield Road.
Warrant on Main Street.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Friday
Opie Wiggington, 45, 9171 Louisiana 129, Monterey, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and P&P violation.
Hailey Adams, 22, 281 Tims road, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and P&P violation.
Whitney Wiggington, 35, 9171 Louisiana 129, Monterey, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and a P&P hold violation.
Mary Pecanty, 37, 215 Poole Road, Monterey, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs.
Mitchel Wiley, 32, 944 Loop Road, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs.
Dana Adams, 49, 167 Adams Road, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, warrant for another agency on two counts.
Arrests — Saturday
Joseph Shane Webb, 50, 475 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule II.
Jatavius Lashaun Johnson, 21, 2793 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Marcus Maurice Wilkerson Jr., 20, 16 Westlake Drive, Ferriday, on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with a controlled substance.
Hayden Patterson, 24, 11111 Wakefield, St. Francisville, on charges of resisting an officer on two counts, battery on a police officer, reckless operation and disturbing the peace — drunk.
Arrests — Sunday
Jasmine Corencia Stevenson, 28, 1521 Peachland Lane, Jonesville, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of a firearm with a controlled substance.
Arrests — Monday
Miranda Brooks Smith, 36, 372 East Road, Vidalia, on charges of resisting an officer and possession of schedule II drugs.
Reports — Friday
Drug law violation on Louisiana 129
Drug law violation on Poole Road
Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Meadows
Drug law violation on Loop Road
Juvenile problem on Kindergarten Road
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Auto Accident on US84
Theft on Robert Lewis Drive
Miscellaneous call on Stamply Street
Medical call on Brent Lane
Miscellaneous call on National Guard Road
Unwanted person on Main Street
Disturbance on US84
Auto Accident in Woodville
Suspicious person on East Cottondale Court
Miscellaneous call on US84
Medical call on Broadway Street
Reports — Saturday
Drug law violation on Louisiana 15
Possession of stolen property on Woodmount Drive suspicious person on Louisiana 131
Welfare check on Lincoln Avenue
Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace
Miscellaneous call on Hammett Addition Circle
Medical call on Concordia Avenue
Loose horses on US84
Miscellaneous call on East road
Medical call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard
Medical call on Moose Lodge Road
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Medical call on Eleanor Street
Disturbance on Charles Street
Medical call on Lake Drive
Disturbance on Townsend Lane
Criminal damage to property on South Oak Street
Fire on Delaware Avenue
Disturbance on Plum Street
Medical call on Pine Street
Reports — Sunday
Drug law violation on US84
Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on Merle Drive
Medical call on Vidalia Drive
Auto Accident on Louisiana 425
Fight on South Hickory Street
Miscellaneous call on Margaret Circle
Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Welfare check on Belle Grove Circle
Miscellaneous call on Griffin Street
Suspicious person on US84
Miscellaneous call on East Road
Medical call on Kyle Road
Disturbance on Smith Lane
Medical call on Ralph’s Road
Medical call on Vidalia Drive