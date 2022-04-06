In Mississippi, ‘second booster doses will become available soon’ at local health departments

NATCHEZ — Mississippians with immunocompromising conditions may soon be able to schedule a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines at their local health department, but not yet, according to Mississippi State Department of Health officials.

A second booster following a primary, three-dose vaccination series has recently received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. However, fourth shots are not yet offered by Mississippi health departments.

“Second booster doses will become available through county health departments soon. First boosters and third doses for the immunocompromised can be scheduled now,” MSDH states.

Kay Ketchings, Director of Marketing at Merit Health Natchez, said Merit Health’s primary care clinic currently does not offer second booster shots either, “due to storage limitations and restrictions.”

That could change soon, with new guidance for second boosters being shared by the state health department prior to issuing the shots.

MSDH states those who are eligible for second boosters include those who have waited at least four months since their last booster of any authorized vaccine and meet the following requirements:

–If you are at least 50 years old, you are eligible for a second booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

–If you are 12 or older and have a weakened immune system, you are eligible for a second booster dose of Pfizer vaccine.

–If you are 18 or older and have a weakened immune system, you are eligible for a second booster dose of Moderna vaccine.

You qualify for the third dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine if you:

–Have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

–Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

–Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

–Have advanced or untreated HIV infection

–Are receiving active treatment with high-dose steroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

–Or you have any other medical condition that your provider says will limit your immune response.

“Vaccinations can be scheduled at a county health department or through your doctor or regular health care provider,” MSDH states. “Check with your doctor, a pharmacy, or other vaccination providers about getting a COVID-19 booster dose.”

You can find a vaccine provider near you at www.vaccines.gov/search or schedule an initial vaccine or booster at county health departments using the online scheduler at covidvaccine.umc.edu or call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline at 877-978-6453 for assistance.