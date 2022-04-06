Natchez athletics to compete all day Thursday, here is info on when events start

Published 12:10 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Bulldog fans will have an action packed day Thursday as softball, baseball, track and golf are set to play. Natchez’s softball team will play against Brookhaven at 5 p.m. and the baseball team will take on West Jones at Chester Willis Field, first pitch is set for 5 p.m. 

Franklin County and Natchez will tee off at Duncan Park at 2 p.m.. 

Additionally, Natchez will host the MHSAA 6-5A district meet at Duncan Park. Events will start at 10 a.m. Tickets for the track meet are available online at www.GoFan.com. Concessions are available at the event.

Email newsletter signup

Athletes from Natchez, Brookhaven, West Jones and Florence High School will compete in the district meet. 

More Sports

Four run eighth lifts Golden Eagles over Rebels

Looking to the future: Cupstid eager to grow, learn role as a Viking pitcher

Golden Eagles host Lady Bulldogs in midweek tilt

Alcorn State heads to Memphis for midweek action

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What are your thoughts on the new redistricting map for the state senate, in which district 37, which includes Natchez, is being combined with the Port Gibson area to create a new, black-majority dist

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections