May 27, 1959 – March 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Charles Lee “Pokey” Flowers, Jr., 62, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on March 28, 2022, at his residence will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. James Washington officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Providence Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, and on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. until service time at the chapel.

Charles was born on May 27, 1959, in Natchez, MS, to Charles Lee Flowers Jr. and Celia Blake Flowers.

He was preceded in death by his father; one sister, Gwendolyn Blake; grandfather, Gloster Flowers and grandmother, Natha Lee Blake.

Charles leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Anita Newborne Flowers; his mother; two brothers, Ronnie Blake and Roy Blake; Fredia Armstrong; one sister, Melanie (Tom) Grennell; two stepchildren, Bre’Anna Newborne and Vas’shun Newborne and a host of nieces, nephews, two step grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.