July 11, 1967 – March 30, 2022

Funeral Services for, Edward Charles Atkins, 54, of Ferriday, LA, who died March 30, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mt Sinai Baptist Church with Rev. James Beverly, officiating.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mt Sinai Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Myrtle Grove Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services. Social distancing and masks are required.