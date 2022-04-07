CANNONSBURG – Services for Gertrude Fitzgerald, 67, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, April 1, 2022, in Vicksburg, MS will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cannonsburg, MS on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Tracy Cusic officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.