May 25, 1946 – April 1, 2022

Funeral Services for Rosa Mae Jones, 75, formerly of Natchez, MS, who died April 1, 2022, at her residence in Montgomery, AL, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Bethel AME Church with Rev. Birdon Mitchell Jr., officiating.

Burial will be at Bethel AME Church Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 3 until 5 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Ms. Jones was born May 25, 1946, in Natchez, MS, the daughter of Walter Strauder and Josephine Jones Allen.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Milton and Elliott Jones and sister, Susie Polk.

Ms. Jones is survived by her daughter, Connie Verges; son, Elliott Jones; brothers, Caleb Jones and Leroy Jones and sisters, Mary Griffin, Addie Hawkins, and Annette Holt.