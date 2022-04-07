William Delany Oliver

Published 9:51 am Thursday, April 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

FAYETTE – Graveside services for William Delany “Teenot” Oliver, 76, of Fayette, MS who died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS will be at Poplar Hill AME Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Willie McKenny officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

