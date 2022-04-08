Jan. 1, 1938 – April 5, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Littie Mae Banks Johnson, 84, of Ferriday, who died Tuesday, February 5, 2022, in Baton Rouge will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church with Rev. Tracy Cusic officiating.

Burial will be followed at Ferriday cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Littie was born Jan. 1, 1938, in Canebrake, LA, the daughter of Lillie Frazier Banks and Herbert Banks. She attended school and was a retired nurse assistant. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Mt. Beulah Baptist Church where she served on the Mother’s Board and as a choir member. Littie enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, reading the Bible and watching the spiritual channel.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Junior Lee Johnson; brother, Rev. Leon Banks and four sisters, Mary Ann Banks, Rosie Carter, Leola Smith and Lottie Knoten.

Littie leaves to cherish her memories: six daughters, Gloria Pipes, Lorraine Pittman, Carolyn Bridgewater (James), Barbara Pryor (Shelton), Debra McGee (Willie) and Linda Guillory (Herman); three brothers, James Banks, Hervy Banks and Elijah Banks; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

