May 14, 1932 – April 7, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Maybelle Wright Wynn, 89, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jeff McClure officiating. Interment will follow at Ogden Cemetery in Winnsboro, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.