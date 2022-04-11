Board of Aldermen agenda includes discussion of water rate increase; zoning for medical marijuana

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen meet Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Council Chambers at 115 S. Pearl St.

The meeting’s agenda includes:

• A utility ordinance amendment presented by Tony Moon, superintendent of Natchez Water Works. The amendment, if approved by the Board of Aldermen, will likely lead to the city’s first water rate increase since 2007.

• City Attorney Bryan Callaway is expected to present to the aldermen a revision of the city’s lease for the Depot building and property, as well as present discussion of zoning for medical marijuana.

• A report from Mayor Dan Gibson on the raising of Silver Street, as well as an update on dilapidated properties and updates on a variety of other city projects.

• A request from Sanora Cole, parks and recreation director, to hire a consultant for baseball field renovations, as well as a request to accept a grant from Pitch In Baseball and Softball.

• Fire Chief Robert Arrington will present a report on grain bin training.

• Police Chief Joseph Daughtry will recognize two of his officers for completing recent training; will request permission for court services employees to attending training; will request permission for two police officers to attend internal affairs training in Tupelo; and will discuss “TLO” software.

• City Clerk Megan McKenzie will give a six-month review of the city’s budget; as well as seek approval of a number of other budget-related items.