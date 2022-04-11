Crime Reports: April 10, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Shonkeith Devon Hendricks, 52, 2927 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charges of petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less) and willful trespass. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Wednesday

Gilmer Micheal Brooks, 64, 62 East Franklin Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.

Archie Davis, 25, 11 College Farm Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Arrests — Tuesday

Yazmyne Lashe Brown, 19, 576 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Jabreunna Monae Thomas, 22, 576 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Friday

Harassment on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Petit larceny on Monmouth Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on South Canal Street.

Theft on Wood Avenue.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Westwood Road.

Intelligence report on Maple Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Sexual assault/rape on Caddo Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Opal Drive.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Fraud/false pretense on West Steirs Lane.

Domestic disturbance on Williams Street.

Property damage on East Oak Street.

Intelligence report on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive/Watts Avenue.

Intelligence report at Walmart.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two thefts on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Stonehurts Drive.

Fight in progress on Watts Avenue.

Suspicious activity on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Dog problem on Beechwood Lane.

Simple assault on East Franklin Street.

Shots fired on Hurricane Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Myron Keith Coleman, 29, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of false identification information to law enforcement, no driver’s license, improper equipment (one head light), and no insurance. Held on $2,000 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Jordan Jackel Caston, 18, Garden Street, Natchez, on charge of fourth degree arson. Held without bond.

Brent Barker Geoghegan, 35, Morgan Avenue, Natchez, on charges of probation violation and two counts of burglary of a storehouse. Held on $10,000 bond.

Courtney Radale Smith, 24, Rand Road, Natchez, on charges of three counts of simple assault on police, fireman, school official, etc., and disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Held without bond.

Darrell James Tuesno, 35, Dewberry Circle, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Terrace Orlando Bindon Sr., 60 Mount Carmel Drive, Natchez, on charges of aggravated trafficking controlled substance, controlled substance: illegal possession, controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, and controlled substance – sell, transfer, distribute. Held o $1,000 bond.

Shannon Kristi Huseman, 51, Lake Montrose Road, Natchez, on charge of parole violation. Held without bond.

Larry Young, 66, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Ruby Lane.

Trespassing on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Disturbance on Rand Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on East Wilderness Road.

Intelligence report on Mount Carmel Drive.

False alarm on Melanie Road.

Accident on Airport Road.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Shots fired on Canvas Back Court.

Disturbance on Dewberry Circle.

Domestic disturbance on Tuccio Lane.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Carita Christine Vincent, 30, 1600 Gorell Street, Greensboro, North Carolina, on charges of theft of a motor vehicle.

Norman Manuel Jr., 41, 4241 Blazingwood Court, Greensboro, North Carolina, on charges of theft of a motor vehicle.

Takarri Wallace, 45, 1153 MLK Street, Natchez, on Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear.

Alicia S. McKell, 31, 415, Burris Alley, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, and bench warrant for failure to appear for speeding 75 in a 55 and driving under suspension.

Adam Thompson, 36, on charges of theft on four counts.

Roeisha Ryniece Sanders, 29, 27393 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Royrielle Lashawn Sanders, 25, 412 6th Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute.

Arrests — Wednesday

Reagan Huff, 27, 2250 E Louisiana 28, Pineville, Louisiana, on charges of conspiracy to possess narcotics with intent to distribute, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.

Robert Taylor, 66, 315 BB Beard Road, Monterey, court sentenced to 15 days default and a fine of $510 for possesion of drug paraphernalia.

John LeBlanc, 34 17005 Rachel Drive, court sentenced to 90 days default and $760 for illegal carry of weapons.

Valerie Coley, 32, 1 Hillcrest Drive, Natchez, court sentenced to credit of 34 days for time served for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chance Johnson, 22, 8842 McAdams Road, Clayton, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, introduction of contraband in a penal institution.

Larry Jacskson, 50, 101 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to 54 days for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Stone, 18, 105 Laurel Avenue, Vidalia, court sentenced to credit for one day and 40 hours of community service for disturbing the peace.

John Robertson, 21, 8860 US 84, Ferriday, court sentenced to $560 fine and 15 days for simple battery.

Crystal Howard, 40, 255 Loomis Lane, Clayton, court sentenced to credit for time served of 36 days for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexis Dominque, 25, 3882 Louisiana 124 Olla, court sentenced to $100 fine for possession of marijuana.

Lauren Geohagen 37, 120 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, court sentenced to $320 for careless operation.

Bobbie Wooten, 50, court sentenced to a fine of $355 for switched plates.

Britainny Cupstid, 29, court sentenced to $295 for speeding 79/55.

Anne Franklin, 36, 120 Howard Road, Vidalia, on charges of simple burglary, criminal trespassing and felony damage to property.

Arrests — Tuesday

Jessie Rupe, 23, 23247 Tanglewood Drive, Franklinton Louisiana, on charges of possession of schedule I possession of marijuana, possession of contraband in a penal institute.

Jalen Richardson, 27, 611 Griffin Street, Tullulah, Louisiana, on possession of contraband into a penal facility, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule III.

Julian Thomas, 27, 105 30 Coates Street, Maringouin, Louisiana, on charges of possession of contraband in a penal facility, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule I.

Lamark Cosell Jones, 46, 105 Ferriday Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of domestic abuse and battery, violation of protection orders.

Markie Marie Didier, 32, 6401 Main Street, Zachary, Louisiana, on charges of conspiracy to possess narcotics with intent to distribute, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institute.

Deondrae Thomas, 29, 3 Horseshoe Circle, Natchez, on charges of simple assault.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Auto accident on US84

Loose horses on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Miscellaneous call on Ron Road

Loose horses on Louisiana 15

Fire on Louisiana 907

Drug law violation on 6th Street

Miscellaneous call on Nations Road

Medical call at Sprint Mart

Domestic violence on Townsend Lane

Medical call on Carter Street

Fire on Louisiana 907

Arrest on warrant on Green Acres Road

Medical call on Danny Drive

Hit and run on US84

Medical call on Oak Street

Nuisance animals on Hammett Addition Circle