Crime Reports: April 8, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Malicious mischief on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on North Commerce Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on Creek Bend Road.

Harassment on Birdwood Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Threats on East Franklin Street.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Assisting motorist on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Main Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Reynolds Street.

Dog problem on Ouachita Street.

Three accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check on State Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Maple Street.

Simple assault on Aldrich Street.

Child abuse on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on North Circle Drive.

Theft on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Breaking and entering on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Larry Young, 66, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Charoyd Henrence Bell, 41, Carriage Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.

Kristen Rachelle Berry, 25, 2107 Second Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.

Tre’ Michael Herbert, 36, Cottage Farm Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent. Released on $125,000 bond.

Michael Trent McCallon, 31, Cardinal Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule II: methamphetamine with intent. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Herbert Glendon Farmer, 65, White Apple Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence and controlled substance violation. Released on $1,000 bond.

Cartrell L. Frye, 21, Lafayette Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and simple assault: causing bodily injury. Held on $500.00 bond.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 37, Oriole Terrace, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II: methamphetamine with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband. Held on $500.00 bond.

Derrin Ezel Hughes, 32, Gayosa Avenue, Natchez, on charges of two counts of Schedule II: methamphetamine with intent and circuit court bench warrant. Held without bond.

Leslie Kay Scott, 37, Barth Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance violation. Held without bond.

Mickey Snyder, 49, North Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Held without bond.

Phillip Latroy Ware, 39, Chapel Hill Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to comply. Held without bond.

Jamecia Williams, 212, No address available, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop at McDonald’s.

Accident on Providence Road.

Unwanted subject on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on West Kirby Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/KFC.

Reports — Tuesday

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

False alarm on Phillip West Road.

False alarm on Power Street.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Traffic stop on Firetower Road.

Harassment on Lower Woodville Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Cottage Farm Road.

Traffic stop on Dunbarton Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Cherry Bark Lane.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on East Wilderness Road.

Reports — Monday

Dog problem on Lee Circle.

Warrant/affidavit on White Apple Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Marin Avenue.

Theft on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Breaking and entering on Farr Road.

Traffic stop at Natchez Market No. 2.

Traffic stop on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Reports — Tuesday

Miscellaneous call on US84

Fire on Goodin Drive

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Raymond Cooper Drive

Medical call on MLK

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Drug Law Violation on Louisiana 15

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15

Domestic violence on Ferriday Drive

Fire on Ferriday Drive

Medical call on Carter Street

911 Call on Doty Gardens Circle

Simple assault on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road

Unwanted person on Oakwood Lane

Auto Accident on Canal Street

Medical call on Tennessee Avenue

Auto Accident on US84

Medical call on Ralph’s Road

Welfare check on Eagle Road

Residence burglary on US84

Theft on Louisiana 15

Medical call on US84

Medical call on Smith Lane

Reports — Monday

Harassing Call on Carter Street

Suspicious person on Crestview Drive

Medical call on 7th Street

Auto Accident on US84

Drug law violation on US84

Miscellaneous call on River Bridge

911 call on Whatchataw Street

Criminal Mischief on South Hickory

Auto Accident on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Wiseville Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Under the Hill

Medical call on Traxler Road

Miscellaneous call on Spruce Street

Medical call on Pear Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 568

Fire on Louisiana 907

Auto Accident on Louisiana 568