Kaiser makes All-Tournament, All-Conference teams, rebounds from career low point

WESSON — Cathedral alumni Chase Kaiser made his first hole-in-one during a competition round of golf, was selected to the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference All-Tournament team and the All-Conference Team this weekend. A freshman at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, he finished fourth overall as the team finished second at the MACCC tournament held at Co-Lin’s Wolf Hollow.

Kaiser shot seven over for the tournament with an 83 in the first round and a 68 in the second round. He made a hole-in-one during the second round of the tournament, he previously made three hole-in-ones one summer in sixth grade.

With a nine-iron, he stepped up to the fourth tee box and looked at a green downhill and downwind about 166 yards. His buddy Ethan Trouth was watching him as he hit his shot straight at the pin.

“It was crazy. Ethan was watching me as I hit it. I hit it really well and it never left the flag. He was saying ‘go in,’ It took a bounce and disappeared,” Kaiser said. “We started celebrating. I was so shocked. I was pretty speechless.”

His second round effort was a rebound from the first round where he shot 83. This semester has been a rebound for his golf career, he said. After the fall season where he won his first college tournament, he had not played well, he said.

Following his winter break where he had not played much golf, he had a few days in a row where he shot in the 100s. It was his lowest point in his golf career as he felt he couldn’t hit a golf ball.

Kaiser went to his coach and told him he needed two weeks to come home to Natchez and work on his swing. He spent those two weeks working with Tom Bryant to correct it and work out the issues he had.

“He helped me work through it slowly. He gave me a list of a bunch of things to work on. After that, I was on my own and it was about how much work I wanted to put in. I hit countless range balls. The bad shots were still there at times. When I came back to school, I hit range balls every day and it led to me playing better golf.”

Kaiser played a round at Grand Bear three weeks after returning from home. He shot three under par. “It was an important round for how the semester would go,” he said.

MGCCC plays in a regional tournament next and if they place top two the team will move on to Nationals. The Bulldogs will take five golfers to the regional tournament, they have six in contention for those spots, Kaiser said.

“My first goal is to qualify for regionals. You want to play and be a part of the team,” Kaiser said. “If I don’t qualify, I will be there to support the team and hope we can come top two to chase the national championship we have wanted all year.”