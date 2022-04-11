MDWFP certifies new state record blue catfish caught near Natchez

Published 10:32 pm Monday, April 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

MDWFP certified Eugene Cronley, a lucky angler from Brandon, caught a state record 131 pound fish Blue Catfish on April 7, 2022 from the Mississippi River near Natchez. (Courtesy Photo | Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks)
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Fisheries Bureau has certified a new state record blue catfish. Eugene Cronley, the lucky angler from Brandon, caught the 131 pound fish on April 7, 2022 from the Mississippi River near Natchez.
Mr. Cronley said that it took him forty minutes to land the huge fish, “it is truly a fish of a lifetime.”
The fish shattered the previous rod and reel record of 95 lbs. caught by Dakota Hinson in 2009 and is larger than the trophy record blue catfish of 101 lbs. caught by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith in 1997. Interestingly, both of those fish were also caught from the Mississippi River near Natchez.
Mr. Cronely caught the fish with a rod and reel using skipjack herring as bait

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

“You couldn’t script it better than that,” McGruder records final out of his final home game

Kaiser makes All-Tournament, All-Conference teams, rebounds from career low point

Cathedral sweeps MAIS District 3-5A rival St. Aloysius in varsity doubleheader

ACCS stuns Central Hinds in Game 2 of varsity doubleheader after Game 1 blowout loss

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Will you attend a church service on Easter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections