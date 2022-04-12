AC, Cathedral tennis players advance to South State

VICKSBURG — AC Seniors Madi Cooley and Olivia Edgin advanced to the south state finals of the MAIS district tournament hosted by St. Aloysius in Vicksburg Monday afternoon. Wanderlei Griffin advanced to the semifinals for the Rebels.

Cathedral’s Alex Monagan advanced in boys singles, Joseph Garrity and Grayson Guedon advanced in boys doubles, Cate Drane and Huddy Lees advanced in girls doubles and Brady Gamberi and Mereidth Lessley advanced in mixed doubles.

South State will be played Tuesday, April 19.