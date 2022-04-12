Sept. 5, 1942 – April 11, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Bonnie Rhae Smith Williams, 79, of Natchez, MS, will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Bonnie was born on Saturday, Sept. 5, 1942, in Pineville, LA and passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in Ferriday, LA.

Email newsletter signup

She taught high school math for over 40 years in Ferriday, Vidalia, and Natchez. Bonnie was a member of Ferriday First Baptist Church and Natchez First Baptist Church and was in the choir. She loved cooking and singing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allie Mae Smith and Oliver Smith and sister, Odell Scroggs.

Bonnie leaves behind her two sons, Greg Williams and his wife, Aubry of Memphis, TN and Kevin Williams of Monroe, LA; sister, Juanita Frazier of Carson City, CO and seven grandchildren, Julia, Eliza, Edith, Mary Hunter, Mallory, Clay, and Andrew.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 9 until 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your charity of choice, in memory of Bonnie.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.